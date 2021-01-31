Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $124.30 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001986 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $124.30 million and $4.13 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019087 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

