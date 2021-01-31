Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Achieves $180.36 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $10.30 or 0.00030598 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $180.36 million and approximately $17.02 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00256518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00106479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

