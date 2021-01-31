Bitcoin Incognito 1-Day Volume Tops $2,359.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $99,112.66 and $2,359.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

