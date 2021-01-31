Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,161.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $83,004.80 and $2,161.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

