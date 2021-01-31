Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading 54.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $24,708.94 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00255996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00106079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

