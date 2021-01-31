Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Hits $998,163.80 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $998,163.80 and approximately $10,231.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00260078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00106856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00031066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.