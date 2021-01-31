Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,129.09

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $88,129.09 and $112.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00134630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00068359 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00267428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.