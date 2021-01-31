BitcoinHD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.80 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00006451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00274210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039027 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

