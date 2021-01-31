BitcoiNote Market Capitalization Achieves $40,456.77 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $40,456.77 and $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 242.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Token Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,327,052 tokens. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Token Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

