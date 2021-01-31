Bitcoinus (BITS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,479.46 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,518.58 or 0.99801390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029373 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000266 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

