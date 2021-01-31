BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $26,060.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $566,036.13 and $26,060.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00262727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00106068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars.

