BitCore Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,717.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $1,717.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.17 or 0.03921382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00388402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.01195851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00529493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00419621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00260174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022167 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,524,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,023,239 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.