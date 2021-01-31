BitDegree Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One BitDegree token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $245,240.41 and approximately $612.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

