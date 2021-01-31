Bitex Global XBX Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $783.00 (XBX)

Bitex Global XBX Coin (CURRENCY:XBX) traded 84.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Bitex Global XBX Coin has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Bitex Global XBX Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $783.00 worth of Bitex Global XBX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitex Global XBX Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitex Global XBX Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00906484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.25 or 0.04422719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030410 BTC.

Bitex Global XBX Coin Coin Profile

Bitex Global XBX Coin (XBX) is a coin. Bitex Global XBX Coin’s total supply is 298,021,513 coins and its circulating supply is 198,673,058 coins. The official website for Bitex Global XBX Coin is bitex.global . Bitex Global XBX Coin’s official message board is bitexpay.cards/bitex-news . Bitex Global XBX Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitex Global XBX Coin is /r/BITEXGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “BITEX aims to provide hyper-localized crypto-banking services through their global platform to promote efficient growth across multiple continents, focusing predominantly on Asia. Bitex’s crypto-banking services include: Customer care, user experience and governance that is localized;An ERC-20 compatible digital wallet for securely storing a customer’s cryptocurrency balances on a personal mobile device; The ability for using the mobile wallet with a virtual debit card for payments, exchanges and transfers;Currency exchanges between the G20 fiat currencies and various popular cryptocurrencies;Various Point of Sale solutions (both hardware and software based) for merchants to accept payments in their local currency from consumers;”

Bitex Global XBX Coin Coin Trading

Bitex Global XBX Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitex Global XBX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitex Global XBX Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitex Global XBX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitex Global XBX Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitex Global XBX Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.