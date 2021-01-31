Bitgesell Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,014.00 (BGL)

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Bitgesell has a total market capitalization of $115,671.96 and $25,014.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgesell coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitgesell alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00274135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Bitgesell Coin Profile

Bitgesell’s total supply is 8,933,053 coins and its circulating supply is 8,676,568 coins. Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca

Buying and Selling Bitgesell

