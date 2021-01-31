BitMax Token Price Up 0.6% This Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $43.42 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00911142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.78 or 0.04516748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030038 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BTMX is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

