Bitradio Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $66,892.18 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000290 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014934 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,571,775 coins and its circulating supply is 9,571,771 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

