BitSend (BSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $96,817.30 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.33 or 0.00307994 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028847 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003625 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.58 or 0.01843675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,787,575 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitSend

