BitTorrent (BTT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $380.34 million and approximately $122.98 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001231 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001157 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,994,908,548 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.