BitTorrent Hits Market Capitalization of $386.52 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $386.52 million and $157.79 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001198 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002346 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,951,079,814 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.