BitTube Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $7,583.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00421114 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

