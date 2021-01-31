BitTube (TUBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,184.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $9,184.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00408079 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

