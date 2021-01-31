Bitzeny Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $99,127.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00390319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.