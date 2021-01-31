Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKI. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

