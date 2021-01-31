BlackCoin Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $356,368.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009857 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,457,829 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

