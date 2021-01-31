BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK traded down $18.65 on Friday, hitting $701.26. 801,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,324. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $722.31 and a 200-day moving average of $638.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

