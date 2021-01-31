BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.25 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

