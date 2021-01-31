Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Down 33.0% in January

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 195,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 473,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MYC opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

