BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. BLink has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $65,100.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00906484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.25 or 0.04422719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030410 BTC.

BLink Token Profile

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

