Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0303 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Block-Logic token can currently be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $694,235.57 and $138.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000092 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

