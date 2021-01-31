Blockburn Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $26,659.87 and $51.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockburn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000954 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015904 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00037684 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.42 or 0.00305933 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blockburn Coin Profile