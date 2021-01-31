Blockmason Credit Protocol Market Cap Tops $3.61 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $1.25 million worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00068458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00910427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.43 or 0.04531663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021018 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031663 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

