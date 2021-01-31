Blocknet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,627.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $26,627.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009873 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,484,379 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

