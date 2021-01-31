Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0016 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 63% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 144.2% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $263,246.98 and $11,987.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.06 or 0.00906943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.12 or 0.04506604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.