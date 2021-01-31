Blox (CDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.38 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Blox has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $6.86 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blox token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blox has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.24 or 0.00906442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.39 or 0.04493497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030855 BTC.

About Blox

Blox (CRYPTO:CDT) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

