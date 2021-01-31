Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

