Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 39.7% in January

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 58,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

