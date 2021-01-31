Blur (BLUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,958.00

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Blur has a market capitalization of $117,602.53 and approximately $11,958.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00134292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00274328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,779,864 coins and its circulating supply is 6,419,864 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

