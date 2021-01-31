BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

