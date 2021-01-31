Bob’s Repair 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,860.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $373,156.80 and approximately $10,860.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.71 or 0.00911731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.49 or 0.04491299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031226 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

Bob’s Repair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

