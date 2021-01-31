BOLT (BOLT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $715.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $715.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

