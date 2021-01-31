BOMB (BOMB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $140,681.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $624,848.14 and approximately $140,681.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,002.86 or 0.99823087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030754 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,390 coins and its circulating supply is 912,602 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

