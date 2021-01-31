BonFi (BNF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $298,797.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BonFi token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $562,958.61 and approximately $298,797.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00133683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00274406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038891 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

Buying and Selling BonFi

