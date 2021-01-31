BOOM Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $7,085.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00915472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.51 or 0.04474505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00031271 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,230,055 coins and its circulating supply is 782,199,322 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

