Boosted Finance Price Tops $14.09 on Top Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $843,444.85 and $143,067.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for approximately $14.09 or 0.00043244 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133849 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00276622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.