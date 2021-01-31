BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $725.18

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 66.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. BoringDAO has a market cap of $40.79 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $725.18 or 0.02154621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 83% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00132160 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00267573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00067299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038498 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,252 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

