Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Volume Hits $130,837.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $130,837.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

