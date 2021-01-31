botXcoin (BOTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $380.20 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $380.20 million and $94,757.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, botXcoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About botXcoin

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

