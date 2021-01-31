BQT (BQTX) One Day Volume Hits $1,373.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One BQT coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BQT has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. BQT has a total market capitalization of $748,124.68 and $1,373.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BQT Coin Profile

BQT is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

