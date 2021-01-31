BQT Price Tops $0.0014 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One BQT coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BQT has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. BQT has a market cap of $789,464.12 and approximately $1,462.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.83 or 0.00899597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.78 or 0.04458146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019642 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029963 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

BQT Coin Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.